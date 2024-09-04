President Bola Tinubu has pledged that those responsible for the tragic loss of lives in Mafa, Yobe State, will face justice

In a statement, Tinubu condemned the killings as a cowardly act of terror by a weakened criminal group and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement, issued by Special Adviser Ajuri Ngelale on September 3, included Tinubu's prayers for the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has vowed that those responsible for the tragic loss of lives in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, will be brought to justice.

Recall that suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, resulting in an unknown number of fatalities.

Tinubu vows action against killers of Yobe resident Photo credit: @officalABAT

Source: Facebook

The assailants also looted and torched shops and homes within the community.

Yobe police command spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim disclosed this tragic incident, on Monday, September 2, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

ISWAP, claims responsibility for Yobe mass killing

However, insurgents with allegiance to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack that led to the killing of 34 villagers in Yobe state.

On Tuesday, September 3, in a letter written in Arabic and released by the outlaws, the insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tinubu condemn attack on Yobe community

In a statement, Tinubu expressed his condolences to the government and bereaved families, condemning the killings as a heinous and cowardly act of terror by a weakened group of criminals.

The statement, released on Tuesday, September 3, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also conveyed the President's prayers for the souls of the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured, The Guardian reported

Defence minister orders CDS, service chiefs to relocate to Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has instructed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, along with other Service Chiefs, to relocate to Sokoto State in response to ongoing banditry and terrorist activities in the region.

The directive mandates that the military leaders oversee operations directly from Sokoto, to eradicate the threats posed by banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in northwest Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng