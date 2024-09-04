Boko Haram’s Deadly Attack in Yobe: 34 Buried, 125 Feared Dead
- The Yobe State government conducted a mass burial for 34 victims of the Mafa attack, the deadliest assault in the region since the Boko Haram insurgency began 14 years ago
- Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana pledged to work with federal authorities to establish a military presence in the area to prevent future attacks
- Witnesses recounted the harrowing experience, with one resident revealing that about 125 people were killed in the attack
In a somber ceremony on Monday, the Yobe State government laid to rest 34 victims of a brutal attack on the Mafa community, marking the deadliest assault in the region since the Boko Haram insurgency began 14 years ago.
State officials, under the leadership of Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana, held funeral prayers for the victims who lost their lives in Sunday’s suspected Boko Haram attack.
Mass burial for 34 victims in Yobe
Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and assured that the state government would join forces with federal agencies to set up a military base in the region to avert further incidents.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"We are committed to working closely with the Federal Government to ensure that a military formation is established here to forestall further occurrences," Barde-Gubana stated.
He instructed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to swiftly deliver aid to those who were displaced and injured in the attack.
Ali Abdullahi, a physically challenged resident who witnessed the attack, recounted the harrowing experience. "It was Boko Haram that came to our community and killed several people. When they saw I have a disability, they asked me to go back. They suspect we are the ones giving the military information to attack and kill them," Abdullahi said.
The attack on Mafa has been described as the worst in Yobe State since the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency, depicting the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.
Students gunned down at Shi'ite school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Faudiya School in Geidam local government area of Yobe state.
The attack resulted in the deaths of students, causing panic in the community.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.