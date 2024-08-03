The defence headquarters has disclosed that its personnel eliminated dozens of terrorists in July

Legit.ng reports that the military carries out offensives against terrorists and organised crime enablers

International terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and Nigeria is no stranger to the activities of terrorists

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security.

FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has said troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations killed a total of 572 terrorists in July.

The military also stated that the troops apprehended 790 outlaws.

The defence headquarters said it recently neutralised 572 terrorists. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

According to the DHQ, a total of 479 kidnapped victims were rescued across Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A delighted major-general Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, disclosed these in a statement on Friday, August 2.

Military makes key recoveries from terrorists

Per Vanguard newspaper, Buba stated that within the period (July), troops recovered stolen crude, which was estimated to be over N3 billion.

He said:

“Overall, in July 2024, troops neutralised 572 terrorists, arrested 790 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 479 kidnapped hostages.

“Additionally, troops recovered 440 weapons, 10,589 ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum of N3,652,382,080.00 only."

Furthermore, Buba revealed that 440 firearms and 10,589 ammunition were recovered from criminal elements across the country, Leadership newspaper noted.

His words:

“The breakdown of recoveries in the month of July includes and is not limited to the following: 232 AK47 rifles, 93 locally fabricated guns, 82 Dane guns, 32 pump action guns, 5,041 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,768 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 659 cartridges, 63 assorted arms and 2,259 assorted ammunitions. Others are 3,650,080 litres of stolen crude oil, 625,518 litres of illegally refined AGO, 450 litres of DPK and 1,230 litres of PMS amongst other items.

“The military remains committed and strong to its mission of defending the country."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian military personnel have been battling the armed rebellion for more than 14 years. Government troops are also battling heavily armed gangs.

Despite the government’s insistence that the terrorists have been nearly defeated, northern Nigeria is still beleaguered by worrisome fighting.

Read more on military offensive in Nigeria

Military kills scores of bandits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that scores of armed groups known as 'bandits' have been feared killed in a coordinated attack by the military in Giwa local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

The coordinated ground and air strikes by the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised the bandits, including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi forest.

Source: Legit.ng