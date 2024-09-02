JUST IN: Tragedy as Terrorists Attack Yobe Community, Kill Many, Burn Houses, Shops
- Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State
- The attackers looted and set fire to shops and homes in the community, causing significant destruction
- Yobe police spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident and stated that the authorities are still working to determine the exact number of lives lost
Tarmuwa, Yobe State - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, resulting in an unknown number of fatalities.
The assailants also looted and torched shops and homes within the community.
Yobe police command spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim disclosed this tragic incident, on Monday, September 2, Premium Times reported.
He said:
“We are yet to ascertain the number of lives lost in the incident, which occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday in the remote village.
“The incident was reported to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Station by Babagana Goni and Bako Ibrahim, both residents of Mafa.
“Suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles and set ablaze many shops and houses."
“The terrorists also killed many people, but we are yet to ascertain the actual number of the casualties."
He said that the gunmen also dropped some fliers with Arabic inscriptions, as reported by Leadership.
