The return of Ahmed Abubakar to Katsina state was marked by widespread celebration and support from locals, including Katsina Emirate Council

Abubakar, also the Sardaunan Katsina, who recently voluntarily resigned his position under President Tinubu's government, arrived in his hometown Katsina on Friday and was honoured

Legit.ng reports that the former DG, spent seven years in office, serving two administrations of former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Tinubu

The immediate past director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, received a warm reception from the Katsina Emirate Council and Katsina residents.

Former NIA DG, Abubakar, gets hero's welcome from Katsina Emirate. Photo credit: Ahmed Rufai Abubakar

Katsina celebrates ex-NIA DG Abubakar

Abubakar, the Sardaunan Katsina, arrived in his hometown, Katsina state, on Friday, August 30, amid cheers and jubilation .

As reported by The Punch, the former NIA DG was received by officials of the emirate council, family members, friends and well-wishers after he landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua airport.

Abubakar passed through the streets of Katsina, where he received praise from residents, and he went to the Emir of Katisna’s palace.

As reported by PM News, Abubakar condoled with the Emir, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, over the death of his younger brother.

The ex-NIA boss commended the emirate council for his support throughout his years of service in the country’s security intelligence body and pledged to continue to give the emirate council the necessary support required.

Abubakar resigned from Tinubu's govt

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of new directors-general (DG) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new DG of the NIA, replacing Ahmed Abubakar Rufai, who resigned on Saturday, August 24.

Appointed the intelligence chief in January 2018 by former President Muhammadu , Abubakar said he resigned due to “personal, family issues.”

New NIA, DSS heads: Bwala reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, lauded President Bola Tinubu for rejigging the NIA and the DSS.

Bwala asserted that President Tinubu is "again re-defining order and strengthening institutions".

