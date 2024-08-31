President Bola Tinubu and his national security adviser, Nuhu Rebadu, were said to have influenced the resignation of Yusuf Bichi and Ahmed Abubakar as the DGs of the DSS and NIA

Recall that Abubakar and Bichi tendered their resignation from Tinubu's government last week and earlier this week, citing personal reasons for their actions

However, new developments revealed that they were asked to resign from Tinubu and Ribadu over their failure to have prior knowledge of the #EndBadGovernance protests and the seizure of Nigeria's assets by a Chinese company

Sources have said that the former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and his counterpart at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, resigned due to the seizure of presidential jets and violent nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Punch reported how sources disclosed that President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu questioned the intelligence-gathering mechanisms of the two agencies, leading to the seizure of Nigerian assets abroad and the protests.

Recall that the #EndBadGovernance protests turned violent in some northern states, causing destruction and looting. The protests were driven by widespread hardship resulting from the removal of the fuel subsidy, an electricity tariff hike, and the high cost of living.

Why Tinubu asked Bichi, Abubakar to resign

The source maintained that Bichi was held responsible for the lack of functional intelligence on the protest. On the other hand, Abubakar was queried for the NIA's inability to report ahead of the seizure of the jets by a Chinese company.

It was learnt that the seizure of the presidential jets and violent protests embarrassed the President nationally and internationally and President Tinubu and Ribadu were displeased with the performance of the two security chiefs.

Another source disclosed that Bichi and Ribadu had been having a running battle before the protest, which served as the final straw. The resignations were announced on August 24 and 26, respectively, following meetings with President Tinubu.

