FULL LIST: Ally Shares 3 Implications of Tinubu’s Appointment of New DSS, NIA DGs
- A presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Barrister Daniel Bwala, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed as the new DG of the NIA
- Bwala, an ally of President Tinubu, also lauded the Nigerian leader for announcing Adeola Ajayi as the new DG of the DSS
- The appointments were announced on Monday, August 26, by President Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, August 27, lauded President Bola Tinubu for rejigging the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).
Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of new directors-general (DG) of the NIA and the DSS.
Bwala hail Tinubu over appointment of NIA, DSS DGs
Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new DG of the NIA, replacing Ahmed Abubakar Rufai who resigned on Saturday, August 24.
In the same vein, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on Monday, August 26, stepped down as the DG of the DSS. Consequently, he was replaced by Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.
Reacting to the development, Bwala asserted that President Tinubu is "again re-defining order and strengthening institutions".
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"By the appointment of DGs NIA and DSS, the president is restoring the system that recognizes career progression and renewed commitment of the services personnel.
"These steps also create hunger for growth, and enhances the morale of personnel and operatives of these institutions."
Implications of appointments, according to Bwala:
- Tinubu restored the system that recognises career progression and renewed the commitment of the service's personnel.
- The step creates a hunger for growth.
- Tinubu's decision enhances the morale of personnel and operatives of the NIA and DSS.
