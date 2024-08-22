LP's Morris Monye has said the Nigerian Standard Passport is for all citizens regardless of social status

The federal government announced the upward increment in Nigeria’s passports which will take effect from September

FCT, Abuja - Morris Monye, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has stressed that a passport is a citizen's "fundamental right".

Monye stated that a minimum wage earner (N70,000) in Nigeria will struggle to get a passport following the federal government's upward review of the fees.

Fundamental right to passport under Nigerian law

Legit.ng had reported how the FG increased the cost of obtaining Nigeria’s international passport.

Authorities explained that the move is “part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian standard passport".

Based on the review, a 32-page passport booklet with five-year validity previously charged at N35,000 will now be N50,000, while a 64-page passport booklet with 10-year validity which was N70,000 will be N100,000.

Following the development, some users across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, expressed their disappointment. Monye joined the conversation.

The LP chieftain wrote on his verified X handle:

"Passport is your fundamental right as Nigerian. It is not just for well-to-do people.

"Minimum wage earner will struggle to get passport.

"He/she can’t even go to Cotonou next door."

New passport home delivery service to begin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, announced that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) would begin offering home delivery of passports.

Tunji-Ojo mentioned that the home delivery service will initially be limited to avoid straining the system, adding that the service will be available in four major cities: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Abuja.

