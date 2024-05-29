A Nigerian lady who is a tourist shared a video explaining how she travelled abroad without using a visa

The lady said she made use of her Nigerian passport to travel, and she did not face any immigration problems

She spent $4,391 (N6.2 million) on the journey, and she posted a video to show many of the tourist centres she visited in Mauritius

A Nigerian lady travelled abroad with her Nigerian passport and she has shared her experience.

The lady shared a video showing people her passport, which served her well as she encountered no immigration challenges.

The lady said she spent N6.2 million on the journey. Photo credit: TikTok/@adrielsavvy and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to Adriel Savvy, she travelled to Mauritius, a country in East Africa, as a tourist.

Adriel said Mauritius is visa-free for Nigerians as they only need their passport to gain entry.

She said she had spent up to $4,391 (N6.2 million) on the journey and the video she shared contained visuals of fun places she visited.

Adriel said the flight ticket to Mauritius cost her $1,124 (N1.6 million), while she spent $2,123 (N3 million) on accommodation.

She said she spent $600 on tours, while feeding took $420. She wanted to bring home souvenirs, so she spent $124 (N177,000) on them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady tours Mauritius with Nigerian passport

@Elisha Klothing said:

"I'm planning to go there this month but I'm scared."

@Okoli classic commented:

"I will like to go on my birthday but I don’t have friends to share the money with."

@u_caliph said:

"Me seeing this while I’m studying there."

@FirstLady said:

"I have group of ten already but we are looking for total information on it and we plan to March."

@pakunzy asked:

"Please can you help me with visa processing to Mauritius? I need a job over there, please."

