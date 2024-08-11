A woman was angry after she and her husband arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport from abroad

In a fit of anger, the woman reportedly tore her husband's international passport right at the airport in the full glare of people

The shredded Nigerian passport was seen on the floor as the man made attempts to pick it up after his wife left

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A woman tore her husband's international passport after they arrived in Nigeria from a foreign country.

The woman and her husband had arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and apparently had a misunderstanding.

The woman tore her husband's international passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@amasowomwan.coura and Getty Images/ Aaftab Sheikh.

Source: UGC

In a video posted by Amasowomwan Courage, the woman was said to have torn the passport, but the exact reason was not made clear.

Amasowomwan said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This is what happened at the Lagos Airport yesterday. A lady that destroyed her husband's international passport on their arrival.

Woman shreds husband's international passport in Lagos

In the video, the woman was heard telling her husband that 'this is Nigeria' as the man made attempts to pick the shredded Nigerian passport.

The couple travelled alongside their children, but what led to their misunderstanding was not known.

The woman said in the clip:

“Na me tear am. Bring my children out for me. If you want to sleep there, you sleep there. Come and go. This is Nigeria. Na here you dey."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman tears her husband's Nigerian passport

@mikemike4554 said:

"Bros na your fort you go abroad as a hustler you go marry hustler. You see oyibo woman go straight ur life with peace."

@RICH TALKER said:

"The man no try he for still destroy the woman own."

@Lens Narratives said:

"From the statement, the woman said 'Na your own". Later she said come and go. I got confused a bit."

@_MrBuchi said:

"Dear Kings, marry right. Take your time and marry right. And if is star going sour, secure ur kinds and let her go. It’s not worth it."

@Sunny Eboh917 said:

"She already plan bad to this man before coming to 9ja. Nigeria woman for you."

Lady uses Nigerian passport to travel

A Nigerian lady travelled to Vienna, Austria, after securing a visa, and she shared the good news on TikTok.

The lady posted a video showing her Nigerian passport and her visa as she got ready to travel abroad.

She flew from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and had a stopover in Ethiopian airport before flying to Vienna.

Source: Legit.ng