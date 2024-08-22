Affiliate bodies have disclosed that they would comply with the NLC's directive to mobilise for an indefinite nationwide strike

This threat comes after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) invited Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, for questioning over “a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime”

In light of the face-off, NLC asked maritime workers and other members to be ready to commence a nationwide strike if need be

FCT, Abuja - Following the police invitation of Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), for questioning over allegations of treasonable felony, terrorism financing, criminal conspiracy, subversion, and cybercrime, NLC affiliates have issued strike notices to their members.

According to the key unions, Nigerian workers should proceed on indefinite strike should Ajaero be arrested.

The NLC alleged that its president, Joe Ajaero, is being victimised for the recent nationwide ‘End Bad Governance in Nigeria’ protests. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

NLC kicks over president's invitation by police

Legit.ng gathered that among unions that have already given strike notices to their members are the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), and the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN).

Others include the Maritime Workers' Union of Nigeria (MWUN), the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSAN), the Fitters Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (FISSAN), the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE), the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees (NUPTE), the National Union of Railway Workers, and the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU).

MWUN in a circular to its local leaders in all port formations in Warri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Calabar, said its members would comply with the strike directive.

Oniha Erazua, MWUN's deputy secretary-general, stated that the directive for the indefinite nationwide strike was also extended to jetties, terminals, oil export terminals, and dry ports.

The notice partly reads:

“The decision follows an emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the NLC held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in response to what the Congress describes as a ‘persistent orchestrated attack’ on the labour movement by the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

“As an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, we are in compliance and have consequently directed all our members to commence the mobilisation of our members to effectively ensure their participation in the nationwide indefinite strike and be on red alert."

Check out the list of NLC affiliate bodies that may join the probable strike below:

The Nigeria Civil Service Union The National Union of Railway Workers The Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees The Fitters Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Maritime Workers' Union of Nigeria The Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria The Nigeria Union of Teachers The National Union of Electricity Employees The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria

NLC-police face-off: Adeyanju fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and lawyer, criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the one-and-half-year-old government was acting like a military.

