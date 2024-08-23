The hope of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) getting a new allowance package has increased

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has made a move for a robust welfare package for Corps Members

General Ahmed urged the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to consider NYSC members in the implementation of the new minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called for the inclusion of Corps Members in the implementation of the approved new national minimum wage.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for public servants.

NYSC said there is a need to increase Corps Members' financial empowerment.

Source: Twitter

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said that there is a need to increase Corps Members’ financial empowerment.

Ahmed stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) Ekpo Nta in his office in Abuja.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, General Ahmed thanked Ekpo for his support to the NYSC.

Reacting to Ahmed’s request, Ekpo promised that “as soon as anything comes, we will do the needful”.

He described the NYSC scheme as the largest youth programme in the world.

The NSIWC boss called for the provision of enabling environments and post-camp accommodation for Corps Members to perform their statutory responsibilities.

Legit.ng also reported that NYSC reacted to online reports alleging that the Nigerian government has increased remuneration for corps members.

The claims surfaced after the government and the labour unions agreed on a new minimum wage of N70,000.

However, the NYSC warned "mischief makers" against playing on the intelligence of Nigerians.

Shehu Sani speaks on paying corps members N70,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, reacted to NYSC statement on the purported payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members.

Sani said the serving corps members jubilated across the country over the purported payment of N70,000 as allowance.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to turn the fake news on the purported N70,000 to true

