The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said the raid on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat was targeted at a foreign crime suspect

The police spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the foreign criminal is involved in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries

Adejobi clarified that the police operation had no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied raiding the offices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) located in the Central Business District, Abuja.

The Force public relations officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police operatives went after a wanted foreign national who is a prime suspect in several criminal activities.

Adejobi said the foreign criminal is both a suspect within Nigeria and outside the country.

He made this known in a statement shared via the police X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PoliceNG on Friday, August 9.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that a prime criminal suspect in an ongoing investigation was traced to a shop within the building in the Central Business District, Abuja.

“Detectives, armed with the appropriate legal authority, conducted an operation at the location, which turned out to be the NLC building.

“This well-coordinated, lawful operation was solely aimed at apprehending the prime suspect—a foreign national implicated in numerous criminal activities across Nigeria and other African countries.”

The police spokesperson said the operation had no connection with the NLC, its Secretariat, staff, or leadership.

Legit.ng recalls that the State Security Service (SSS) denied participating in the recent raid on the NLC headquarters.

Amid the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' protests, the NLC reported an invasion by armed security personnel.

The NLC has demanded an end to what it described as an assault and has called for immediate action from authorities.

Nigerian security forces 'storm' NLC’s headquarters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a joint force of the DSS, NIA, DIA, police, and military reportedly invaded the NLC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The alleged invasion comes amid an emergency meeting convened by the NLC's National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday, August 7.

Following its meeting, the NLC tackled the Bola Tinubu government and asked it to stop threatening protesters.

