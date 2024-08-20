The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shut down the nation's economy if its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero is arrested by the police

The NLC Deputy President, Kabiru Ado Sani, said this after the Police invited Ajaero over alleged terrorism finance, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences

Sani said the NLC is already working with their lawyers to look for an extension of time because Ajaero was invited on Monday, August 19

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its affiliate members and indeed all workers in the country to immediately shut down the economy if the Nigerian Police arrest the Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The NLC Deputy President, Kabiru Ado Sani, stated this after the emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the Labour House.

Sani said that the police invitation to Ajaero was an invitation to Nigerian workers.

This was disclosed in a statement shared via the NLC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NLCHeadquarters on Tuesday, August 20.

He said Ajaero will honour the invitation of the Nigerian police because NLC IS not a faceless organization, but Congress need an extension of time.

He explained that the decision was taken after consultation with their lawyers because the police invitation was extended to Ajaero yesterday and asked to report by 10 am today.

“So we are already working with our lawyers to look for an extension of time, but this does not legitimize the charges by the Nigerian police to the Congress leadership, and secondly, we resolve that in the event our Congress President was arrested or detained at any moment, we put our affiliate on red alert to mobilize our membership across the country, that all workers in this country should down tool their services.

“This is the resolution because Comrades, this organization belongs to all of us, therefore we should do everything possible to safeguard the safety of this organization.

