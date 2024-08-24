NYSC members who spent service year in bandits’ den receive certificates

Corps members who spent their service year in kidnappers’ dens have been given the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates

The seven Corps members were kidnapped by bandits on their way to the NYSC camp in Sokoto state

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, said the victims were released in batches

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a plan to issue certificates to prospective corps members who spent their service year in the kidnappers' den.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, said the rescued corps members would no longer be required to participate in the national service.

The corps members were released in batches, with the last group regaining their freedom this week. Photo credit: NYSC

According to The Punch, Ahmed said this is due to the ordeal they had endured at the hands of kidnappers.

He made this known during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Friday, August 23.

Corps members release in batches

The victims were travelling to the NYSC camp in Sokoto state in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus when they were abducted in Zamfara State on August 17, 2023.

They were released in batches, with the last group regaining their freedom this week.

“Obong Victor Udofia was rescued on the 3rd of February, 2024. Daniel Bassey was rescued on the 8th of February, 2024. Glory Etukudu Thomas was rescued on the 9th of June, 2024. Yesterday, 22nd August, we rescued the last victim, Solomon Daniel Bassey.”

General Ahmed said the Department of State Security and the Nigerian Army secured the release of the victims without paying any ransom.

“No group of people or organization aided the rescue of the prospective corps members apart from the security agencies, particularly the army and the DSS.

“The Corps members were transferred from one kidnappers’ camp to the other, hence, they were not rescued from one place”

One of the rescued corps members, Emmanuel Esudue Emmanuel, from Urue Offong Oruko LGA of Akwa Ibom described the experience as traumatic.

