Outrage as Police Invite NLC President: "Abacha wouldn't extend an invite to Ajaero"
- President Bola Tinubu has been criticised for allegedly acting like a dictator following an invite to the NLC president, Joe Ajaero
- Deji Adeyanju, a human rights lawyer and activist, made the claim while reacting to the police invitation to the NLC president Joe Ajaero
- Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their relations to the development
Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and lawyer, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, adding that the one-and-half-year-old government was acting like a military while sharing a police invite to Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
Adeyanjo alleged that the government is using the police to harass the NLC and accusing the union of treasonable felonies.
The lawyer said:
"Even General Sani Abacha no do reach this one. Using the police to harass NLC president is a new low. They are throwing treasonable felony accusations around like pure water now. Tinubu is too funny."
Why police invite NLC president
Recall that the NLC had alleged that armed security personnel raided its headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday, taking documents. The incident was widely condemned by human rights groups, including Amnesty International.
However, according to the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the operation was to search for incriminating documents to establish a suit against an international subversive element threatening Nigeria's democracy.
How Nigerians react to police invite
Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their opinion. Below are some of their reactions:
Chlorophyll commented:
"Sanni Abacha wouldn't extend an invite to Ajaero if he were alive though."
Nigerian with the handle @iamsalomeishaya said:
"When they were advised NOT to ENGAGE in "closed door meetings/negotiations" with these criminal cartels in the helms of power in Nigeria, they refuse to listen. Now they're being tagged "Terrorism Financiers, Felons" and all whatnot!"
Tanko Kazanshi wrote:
"This is a complete disgrace to NLC. NLC was feared during the military regime and is now threatened by governments. NLC is a sell-out to the government, so they are disgraced anyway."
Manny Emmanuel reacted:
"That's what compromise does! Didn't the NLC president follow them on their Dubai Jamboree?"
Temunoh Enaohwo tweeted:
"Let is come out to protest"
Source: Legit.ng
