The NNPCL CEO, Mele Kyari, has been accused of violating sanctions on Russia by importing crude oil and petroleum products from the eastern European country

The Concerned Citizens on Economic Reform Nigeria (CCERN) urged the US government to probe and sanction Kyari

The group alleged that the proceeds from the activities were being used to promote Russian influence in West Africa

FCT, Abuja - The United States government has been called upon to investigate and sanction the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its CEO, Mele Kyari, for allegedly violating sanctions on Russian crude oil.

The Concerned Citizens on Economic Reform Nigeria (CCERN) accused Kyari of importing Russian crude oil and petroleum products above the price cap set by the Price Cap Coalition, comprising the US, G7, EU, and Australia.

The group also names other individuals and entities allegedly involved in the violation, including Matrix Energy, Poly Pro Trading DMCC, and senior officials of NNPCL.

The group made the allegation in a letter addressed to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and co-signed by Comrade Tijani Ibrahim and Ambassador Fatima Abubakar.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, the group alleged that NNPCL violated the sanctions by blending petroleum products in Malta with Russian crude oil sourced above the $60 per barrel threshold.

The group alleged that the transactions amount to over $2.08 billion, enabling Russia to earn substantial revenue to fund its war efforts.

“We found that NNPLC, in connivance with Mr Kyari's associates, has an arrangement for blending petroleum products in Malta before shipping them to Nigeria. The transaction involved in the span of the last year is quoted to be worth more than $2.08 billion, which effectively makes it possible for Russia to continue earning substantial revenue to oil its war machine”.

The Concerned Citizens claimed that the proceeds from these illegal activities were being used to promote Russian influence in West Africa and finance anti-Western protests.

“The widespread protests during the first half of this month were in part financed with proceeds of Mr Kyari's sidestepping of the Price Cap Coalition sanctions.

“The funds were specifically paid to make Russian flags and mobilize persons displaying the flags while chanting pro-Russian and anti-West slogans.

