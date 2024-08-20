Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, who was recently invited for questioning by the police, has explained why he did not appear for the scheduled questioning on Tuesday, August 20

Ajaero, through his counsel, Femi Falana, explained that his absence was due to his prior engagement

The NLC president then explained that he would make himself available for the police questioning on Wednesday, August 21

Femi Falana, a human rights Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lawyer to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero, has explained why the latter will not attend the scheduled meeting between the police and his client.

Falana made this known in a letter from his chamber to the police, saying that Ajaero was not available because of his prior engagement.

Why police invite NLC President Ajaero

Recall that the police had extended an invitation to the NLC president to answer questions on alleged terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

The security agencies also warned Ajaero of the possible arrest should he fail to comply with the invitation.

Falana's office responded with a letter explaining that Ajaero had committed to another engagement before receiving the police invitation and offered an alternative date of Wednesday, August 21, for the questioning.

The letter also requested clarification on the specific allegations against Ajaero, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, which requires detailed information about the allegations.

Falana seeks clarity on police invite to Ajaero

Falana's letter sought information on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime and requested a prompt response.

The police invitation and Falana's response highlight a developing situation, with Ajaero facing serious allegations and seeking legal clarification and protection.

Recall that the police recently raided the NLC headquarters complex in Abuja, stating that a suspect was traced to the building.

Why we raided NLC headquarters - police

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police had revealed why its operatives invaded the second floor of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, said a suspect was plotting to sabotage Nigeria's democracy.

According to the police boss, the suspect is on the second floor of the complex and not the 10th floor, which is the office of the NLC headquarters.

