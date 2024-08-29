The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has finally honoured the police invitation

Ajaero was summoned over allegations of terrorism, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony, among others

Mt. Maxwell Opara, a lawyer to the NLC leader disclosed what transpired between Ajaero and the police at the the police Intelligence Response Team, IRT command at Guzape on Thursday

Mt. Maxwell Opara, a lawyer to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has explained what transpired at the meeting of the labour leader with the police in Abuja on Thursday.

NLC President Ajaero in company of his lawyers stormed the police headquarters in Abuja on Thursday. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Opara disclosed this on Thursday August 29, in Abuja, shortly after the labour leader, in company with his lawyers, returned from honouring the police's invitation.

Lawyer: "Ajaero questioned by police on Labour House issue"

Ajaero’s police invitation is connected to ongoing investigations into “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime”.

He was invited by the police after the security agents raided the NLC national secretariat in Abuja on July 7, with the police claiming they were searching for incriminating documents linked to an international “subversive” figure.

However, the legal counsel to the NLC, Femi Falana had pleaded for more time through a letter to the Police with the assurances that the NLC president would honour the invitation on August 29.

Addressing newsmen after honouring the invitation on Thursday, Opara said the reasons as contained in the invitation letter from the police was quite different from what they were told, PM News reported.

“What we heard from the Police when we got there, was quite different from the content of the invitation letter.

“They said that Ajaero was invited to be questioned in respect of a tenant occupying one of the offices in Labour House.

“So, Ajaero told them what he knew about the tenant and that was it. This does not mean that we are going to relent, because we do not know what will come up next. We must get ourselves prepared,” he said, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC instructed all its members across the country to participate in a peaceful procession on Thursday, August 29.

NLC warned that if Ajaero is arrested, all workers across Nigeria would commence an indefinite strike.

