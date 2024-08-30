Joe Ajaero's lawyer, Maxwell Opara, has explained that the reason the police invited the NLC president was different from what was widely published

According to Opara, Ajaero was questioned about a tenant occupying the second floor of the Labour house in Abuja

The defence lawyer added that these were different charges, such as criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime, that Ajaero was reportedly invited for

Mt. Maxwell Opara, the defence lawyer to Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has revealed the outcome of Ajaero's meeting with the police in Abuja on Thursday, August 29.

Recall that the police had invited Ajaero for questioning on August 20, citing charges such as criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime. However, NLC's legal counsel, Femi Falana, requested a postponement, ensuring Ajaero's attendance on August 29.

Why police invite NLC president Ajaero

After the meeting, Opara addressed the press and union workers, clarifying that the police's reasons for the invitation differed from their initial claims.

According to Opara, the police actually questioned Ajaero about a tenant occupying an office in the Labour House, and Ajaero provided the necessary information.

Despite the resolution, Opara emphasized the need for preparedness as future developments remain uncertain.

His statement reads in part:

“Just to correct an impression, what we heard from the Police when we got there was quite different from the content of the invitation letter."

Ajaero vs police: NLC affiliate unions threatened strike

Recall that the NLC had directed its affiliate members to prepare for an indefinite nationwide strike should the police detain Ajaero over terrorism and treasonable felony charges.

Several affiliate unions of Nigerian Labour have threatened to comply with the NLC's directive should Ajaero be detained. Meanwhile, the NLC president honoured the police invite ten days after the initial date.

Why we raided NLC headquarters - police

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police had revealed why its operatives invaded the second floor of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, said a suspect was plotting to sabotage Nigeria's democracy.

According to the police boss, the suspect is on the second floor of the complex and not the 10th floor, which is the office of the NLC headquarters.

