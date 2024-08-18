Pastor Enoch Adeboye has shared a story about how a handkerchief from RCCG reportedly brought a deceased woman back to life after 11 days

In a video shared online, Adeboye narrated how the deceased woman's brother travelled from Lagos to the southeast and prayed using the anointed handkerchief

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media X and many Nigerians shared their thoughts about the RCCG's miracle handkerchief

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), narrated how a handkerchief from his church raised a woman who had been dead for 11 days.

Adeboye recounts how RCCG blessed handkerchief revived woman dead for 11 days. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by an X user identified as HANNAH @akinz_babe, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Adeboye noted that the woman had been embalmed, and his brother working in Lagos state, was told about her demise, but he demanded the burial be delayed until he arrived.

According to Adeboye, it had already been eleven days before the brother got permission from work to travel to the southeast state.

Meanwhile, the dead woman left behind a little child. The brother went to the house with the little child. On getting there, the young man used the anointed handkerchief from RCCG, to command her to rise, "saying, in the name of the God of Adeboye, arise."

Read Adeboye's full statement here:

"A young man was walking in Lagos, and then they told him his sister died in the southeast state of Nigeria. And then he told them please don't bury her yet. I'll get permission from my place of work so I can come and be there.

"By the time he got permission, he was able to arrive, the woman had been dead for eleven days.

They have embalmed her, kept her in the house. But he had an handkerchief, that had been anointed by us. And he entered, carrying the baby of the woman who had died, because the woman had a little child before she died.

"He entered the room, laid the handkerchief on her, commanded, I command you in the name of the God of Adeboye, arise and began to go out of the room in sorrow. When he got to the door, he heard a sound behind him and turned and the sister was sitting up."

Nigerians react to Adeboye's video

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@akinz_babe tweeted:

"Oh, it’s definitely true! I was right there, front row seat, watching the whole thing. Unbelievable stuff."

@Mrlekan213 tweeted:

"You have all these power and you can’t pray for better governance or what?"

"Man I don’t think I can ever believe these unless he can do that again on someone else in my presence."

@cfcwelt tweeted:

"Jesus raised after 3 days but in Nigeria we can raise after 11 days, are we not wonderful."

@RealQueenBee__ tweeted:

"When someone lies unprovoked."

Watch the video below:

