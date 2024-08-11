Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has sent a crucial message to Nigerians especially Christians as corruption persists in Nigeria

The RCCG general overseer urged Christians to shun corruption as he noted corruption persists in the country because Christians have decided to compromise

Buttressing his point, during the 72nd annual convention on Saturday, August 10, Adeboye narrated how one of his 'daughters' was asked to inflate a contract of N3 million to N33 million

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to shun corruption.

Adeboye stated this on Saturday, August 10, which was the sixth day of the church’s just-concluded 72nd annual convention, held at the Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State capital.

As reported by The Punch, he asserted that corruption is at its peak in Nigeria because the majority of Christians who are supposed to be peculiar people and make a difference have compromised.

Buttressing his point, Adeboye stated that corruption would have been a thing of the past in the country if Christians decided not to compromise even in the face of adversity.

The man of God also narrated how one of his spiritual daughters was asked to inflate a N3 million contract to N33 million.

Adeboye said the lady was given a road contract in a particular state in Nigeria, but she turned down the offer, Vanguard reported.

In his words:

“We talk about corruption in Nigeria. Why do you think corruption has become so deep? it is because we Christians, who are supposed to be peculiar people, are not making any difference. It’s so difficult to even know who is who.

“You must be as pure as light, people must be able to see you at a distance and know that this is a candidate for heaven. In your behaviour, character, you must be different. If you want to compromise because of promotion, let them take their promotion because you are a peculiar people.

“The world will hate you because of your standard, because your standard is that of God.”

