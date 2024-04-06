The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to leaders of Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims

Adeboye said Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims doesn't make every Muslim a terrorist or murderer

The popular clergyman said the same thing applies to a pastor and wife who are insensitive to their members

Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims does not make every Muslim a terrorist.

Adeboye also said the fact that an Islamic cleric said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu should be killed does not make every Muslim a murderer.

Every Muslim is not a terrorist

According to SaharaReporters, he stated this during his sermon and anointing service at the monthly Holy Ghost service, with the theme “Shielded by Fire” at The Redemption City of God on Friday, April 5.

“I want to ask you some questions. The fact that the leaders of Boko Haram are Muslims or claimed to be Muslims, does that mean every Muslim is a terrorist?

“Because one Islamic cleric said they should kill our First Lady; does that mean every Imam is a murderer?

Speaking further, Adeboye extended it to the Christian community, stating that the insensitivity of a pastor and his wife does not make every pastor insensitive

“There was this guy called HUSSPUPPY, the fellow who was the original 419 man that was arrested in Dubai. He happens to be a Nigerian, does that mean every Nigerian man is a 419?

“If a pastor and his wife do something insensitive somewhere, does that mean every pastor everywhere is insensitive?

