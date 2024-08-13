Singer Speed Darlington has spoken about how his engineer got interested in a young lady in his village

According to the music star, the young lady is very beautiful, loves to relate with boys in the village, and can greet everyone

However, the engineer who has seven children developed an interest in her and she fell for him, and this left him disappointed

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has called out the engineer who is building his house in his village after he took an interest in a young lady he likes.

He noted that he had plans for the 18-year-old girl but he did not know that his engineer had lured her with the money he paid him for the works in his house.

According to the music star, he gave the engineer N500k for the work but he had yet to do anything tangible in his house except the rods. However, the time he gave him has elapsed.

He also noted that the engineer was married and had seven children. Yet, he was sleeping with the 18-year-old girl.

The singer was disappointed in the young lady and noted that he suspected her to be the undisciplined type since she greets boys and hangs out with them.

Watch Speed Darlington's video below

Fans react to Speed Darlington's video

Several fans of the singer have reacted to his video. See some of the comments below:

@enyidebbie:

"18-year-old girl should be going to school Akpi, not being pregnant and married. She has no business with those right now. Even if you succeed in getting a girl at that age just know in the nearest future she will leave cos she's yet to live her life."

@general_huncho_147:

"Engineer you done lose your job."

@chillingwithzion:

"But presido na so you do that guy girlfriend the other day."

@bigh_411:

"Presido na only you dey give me joy for dis App. I enjoy you most when you are upset."

@treasure.collectibles:

"Wetin you dey wait for to marry her since."

@celebrity_cheffavour:

"Do more investigation ooh because this guy might be lying simply because the girl rejected him. Am just saying."

@ozor_onye_life:

"Sack the engineer asap."

