The Redeemed Christian Church of God (Champion Zonal Headquarters) in Kontagora, Niger state was burnt down on Saturday, August 10

Reports making the rounds on Sunday disclosed that this is the second time the church has been set ablaze within ten years over an unresolved issue concerning the building's location

Niger state governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, condemned the act, describing it as "a cowardly act against the Christian community"

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the champion zonal headquarters in Kontagora, Niger state, has been set ablaze by hoodlums.

Why was RCCG zonal headquarters burnt down?

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, August 10, ten years after the church was burnt by unknown persons who had warned that the church should not be reconstructed in the environment.

Daily Trust reported that valuables were looted during the incident.

According to the assistant pastor of the church, Pastor Samson Ogbebor, the hoodlums besieged the church on Saturday morning and burnt down the church, The Nation reported.

He added that the church has been facing threats from unknown persons over the years.

“I got a distress call that our Church was on fire and on getting there, I met a church that has been in existence for the past 20 years being burnt down and properties looted by hoodlums”, he lamented.

Niger governor Bago condemns burning of RCCG Church in Niger

Reacting, Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, described the burning of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Kontagora, as mindless and cowardly act.

He noted that the act is not only an attack on the Christian community, but also a direct affront to the peace and unity being experienced in Niger State, Vanguard reported.

“We totally condemn this act and tell our Christian brothers and sisters, as well as other Niger State inhabitants, that the government prioritizes their safety, security, and freedom of religion. Our state utilizes its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of all religious and ethnic groups. We will not condone this stupid act of violence.”

