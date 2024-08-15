Actress Esther Nwachukwu has reacted to the response Pastor Jerry Eze gave his critics over the London prayer conference miracle

The clergy had carpeted naysayers after they said the miracle was not real, he also said that he had no time for such talks

Reacting to the video, Nwachukwu said that the clergy should have started in Nigeria instead of going to London

Controversial NolIywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has reacted to the response that Streams of Joy International general overseer, Pastor Jerry Eze, gave to his critics.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had silenced naysayers over his London prayer conference, after the video of the miracle that took place there went viral.

Esther Nwachukwu slams Pastor Jerry Eze over his reaction to criticism. Photo credit@realjerryeze/@esthersky_77/@yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

In a new video made by the actress, she noted that the clergyman should have started from Nigeria,

According to her, popular Nigerian artist, Yinka Ayefele has been confined to a wheelchair for a couple of years, the pastor should have started with him instead of going to London.

Esther Nwachukwu warns NSPPD members

In the clip, the movie star asked Pastor Jerry Eze's members where they were when people were praying that her colleague, Jnr Pope, should wake up.

She warned them to leave her alone and stop abusing her.

Recall that Nwachukwu was one of the celebrities to react after the video of the prayer conference went viral a few days ago.

Reactions trail Nwachukwu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about what the actress said. Here are some of the comments below:

@goldvictoria58;

"For the fact that you are an fc I support anything you say."

@jossyyyy_jose:

"She’s right jor, where them bin dey wey them no perform miracle."

@ikuduson:

"This one wan trend.'

@official_mremma:

"Matt 7:1 Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

@alexdiva1:

"Them no dey heal this type wa u no no worry."

@spiritual_gang:

"Who swear this lady."

@born.wealthy1:

"Seriously, you could be making sense but unfortunately, I'm getting tired of your shenanigans."

@naija_boston_tv_network:

"Fact sha, charity begins at home."

@neobrown2000:

"I don’t believe in pastors yahoo boys is better than pastors."

@baskiduduz:

"The funny part is that, you are all doing this to gain more audience, likes, views etc and with all the stupidity and disgrace you’re portraying, all you have is 29 likes and 14 comments.'Try harder or look for another format."

Source: Legit.ng