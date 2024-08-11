Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stirred a fresh debate in the polity regarding women who wear make-up

Daddy GO as he is fondly called, described women who wear makeup as fools questioning the perfection of God's work on them

Adeboye spoke on Saturday, August 10, during the RCCG ministers’ conference held at the Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said women who wear makeup do not believe God did a perfect job on them.

Adeboye slams bride who wear make-up. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye spoke on Saturday, August 10, during the RCCG ministers’ conference held at the Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State, as part of activities lined up for the church’s just-concluded 72nd annual convention.

As reported by The Punch, Adeboye noted that God did a great job when God created humans, adding that women wearing make-up are expressing their disbelief in God who created them.

He said:

“When you marry, you cut your coat according to your clothes. Some of you want to be like the people of the world. I can’t even imagine some of the things I see now. It wasn’t so in the beginning.

“People spend hundreds of thousands of naira on ‘shoot out’ (photo shoot). And then, on the day of the wedding, the girl put on all manner of decorations. Those who do make-up are those who do not believe God did a good job.

“When you begin to paint, and you think you can improve on what God has already done, you are a fool. You can never improve on what God has done.”

Adeboye speaks on Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Adeboye reacted to leaders of Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims.

Adeboye said Boko Haram members claiming to be Muslims don't make every Muslim a terrorist or murderer.

The popular clergyman said the same thing applies to a pastor and wife who are insensitive to their members.

Source: Legit.ng