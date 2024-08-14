Nigeria rapper and actor Ikechukwu excited netizens after sharing his encounter with an elderly Caucasian Uber driver abroad

The singer revealed that he was taken abc by the greeting the Oyinbo man gave him the moment he entered his ride

Further into the discussion, the old man shared his account of the Nigerian-Biafran civil war from a first-hand experience

Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku, professionally known as Ikechukwu or Killz, recently had an intriguing encounter with an elderly Caucasian man who had lived in Nigeria during the 1960s.

The rapper revealed that the elderly Caucasian man was an Uber driver he met while abroad during a recent outing.

Rapper Ikechukwu buzzed internet with Nigerian history from Oyino Uber driver. Credit: @official_ikechukwu

Source: Instagram

In a video, Ikechukwu shared his surprise when the man greeted him in the Igbo language, sparking an immediate connection and conversation.

Adding to the surprise, the elderly man even offered Ikechukwu a kola nut, a gesture that deeply impressed the rapper.

The Wind Am Well crooner would later learn that the Caucasian man came to Nigeria two months before the Nigerian-Biafran war.

According to the Uber driver, he lived in Hamdala Hotel, Kaduna, during the historical event and witnessed a couple of times the Nigerian mercenaries launched riads in the mornings to bomb Biafran citizens.

He also disclosed that he later relocated to Port Harcourt to work at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport).

Rapper Ikechukwu and Oyinbo man trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@EvangRobinso:

"He said he worked as uniport at choba in Port wow."

samailupanaki:

"Wow, history is amazing, hamdala hotel ,waff road in kaduna state."

@OparaVik:

"I've met a few of his kind here in England, too. They have nothing but nostalgic memories of Nigeria. Their account of the old Nigeria makes u want to cry for our dear country. How did we get to where we are today. One actually said that the world waited for a great Nigeria will rule the world. Sadly, that never happened."

@ace_ebuks:

"Nigeria was actually once a destination land, when the whites ruled and early in Independence."

thirdgimbason:

Awwww ❤️ Hamdala Hotel ah he knows KD even from the pronunciation of Kaduna."

jay.ak:

"He knows too much and clearly dude is nothing but a confirmed ex-C.I.A PERIOD."

@TerfaTG:

"Sad that he is more knowledgeable about our country’s history than the average Nigerian today."

skukipeeshaun:

"Ahan @official_ikechukwu wey part 4? No ooo. Have another car ride with this man o. Tell him new things about Nigeria (the good, the bad and the ugly) we want to see his reactions."

@__ManOfPeace__:

"That man is probably CIA."

@whykay_tm:

He mentioned Hamdala Hotel in Kaduna, that hotel is still functional and very close to my house."

Rapper Ikechukwu Killz opens up on health problems

The ace Nigerian rapper revealed that he's not as strong as he used to be.

The hip-hop artist opened up about his ordeals during an Instagram Live session with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Ikechukwu said his whole right side is immobilised. He claimed to have been bedridden for a long time and to have been on clutches as well.

