Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development Patrick Mba and his wife have been released by their kidnappers after being held captive for a day.

A top government official confirmed the release to a correspondent on Saturday night, stating that the couple was freed on Saturday.

The commissioner and his wife were kidnapped on Friday while travelling to Abuja to attend the wedding of Governor Chukwuma Soludo's daughter, Adaora.

The kidnapping occurred along the Edo-Kogi Expressway, where the couple was travelling in a commercial Toyota Sienna bus with other passengers. Unfortunately, one of the commissioner's aides was killed during the incident.

The state government has not yet made an official statement on the matter, but the release of the commissioner and his wife is a welcome development.

