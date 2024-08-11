NYSC Reacts to Purported Payment of N70,000 Minimum Wage to Corps Members
- Reports online alleged that the Nigerian government has increased remuneration for corps members
- The claims surfaced after the government and the labour unions agreed on a new minimum wage of N70,000
- However, the NYSC reacted and warned "mischief makers" against playing on the intelligence of Nigerians
Garki, Abuja - The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said viral reports concerning the alleged payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members are "absolute falsehood".
Legit.ng reports that Nigerians who completed bachelor’s degrees or its equivalent under the age of 30 are mandated by law to participate in the one-year NYSC scheme. They are currently being paid N33,000 monthly allowance.
Purported NYSC allawee increment untrue
In a statement on Saturday night, August 10, obtained by Legit.ng, Eddy Megwa, NYSC's director of information and public relations, said "no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters."
The NYSC said:
"Corps members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the scheme and should therefore ignore the directive accordingly.
"The NYSC by this release therefore admonishes corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers who are set to mislead Nigerians from continuing to play on their intelligence.
"Bloggers and social media influencers are warned to stop issuing statements that concerns the management of National Youth Service Corps without authorisation."
Why Tinubu should increase NYSC allawee, lawyer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu was urged to consider increasing the allowance of NYSC members after considering N70,000 as the minimum wage.
Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the corps members are not in the circle of the employed civil servant but their allowance can be increased to the minimum wage based on the current living conditions.
