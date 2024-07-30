A chubby National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) female member has posted the physical change her body underwent in the course of her one-year service to the nation

She shared a picture showing how she looked in the first month of her NYSC and her transformation in the last month

Her pictures blew many people away and raised questions regarding where she was posted for service

A Nigerian lady who went for NYSC looking chubby has caused a commotion online with her unexpected transformation.

In a TikTok post, the lady made a comparison by sharing her old versus current pictures while in her NYSC khaki.

She started chubby but has slimmed down. Photo Credit: @gracie_gram

The first picture @gracie_gram shared captured her chubby state in her first month in Benue State orientation camp.

The next picture was her present look during the last month of her NYSC programme. The lady's post went viral on TikTok.

She admitted to loving her new look.

"Nigeria, thank you o," she wrote.

See her before and after photos here.

People were shocked by her transformation

AYODELE SAMMYLEE said:

"Thanks for NYSC oh you never suffer before first experience do you good."

Wini🍁🤍✨ said:

"Abeg where that una camp dey I go sow uniform come I need am."

𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐬𝐨🍥🩷 said:

"Howwww😭😭😭?

"Them post you for boxing ring?"

Dasolamy🌺 said:

"Omoooo 😂😂….congratulations….we both camped in Benue and also a man o war member❤️."

tobikanye said:

"You obeyed the clarion call wholeheartedly."

marysena173 said:

"Na you gan gan serve Nigeria with all your strength."

oluwaspencer111 said:

"Na gym dem post you?"

God's own said:

"LoL.

"The accuracy of this naaaaa.....

"They no fit explain am give you.... you gats experience am."

Slim lady glows up with curves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a slim lady had glowed up with massive curves.

The lady, identified as @ewuraa.akua, in a candid revelation, disclosed that her boyfriend broke up with her years ago because of her appearance at the time. The heartbreak became a turning point in her life, leading her towards a journey of self-discovery and self-love.

In the same post, Ewuraa proudly displayed recent pictures of herself, showcasing her well-defined curves. Her message resonated with countless individuals who had experienced body image struggles, inspiring them to embrace their uniqueness.

