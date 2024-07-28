President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to look into the possibility of increasing the allowance of NYSC members

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an exclusive interview, told Legit.ng that the corps members are also going through a lot, and an increment in their allawee would be a top bet

The legal practitioner maintained that although their corps members are not fully employed, it is better for the president to consider increasing their allawee after the minimum wage increment

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to consider increasing the allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members following his consideration of N70,000 as the minimum wage.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the corps members are not in the circle of the employed civil servant but their allowance can be increased to the minimum wage based on the current living conditions.

Lawyer explains why Tinubu should increase NYSC allawee Photo Credit: @officialnyscng, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The legal practitioner said:

"I considered the need for the federal government to equally ensure that for the NYSC level, they should also start to ensure that the corps members start to enjoy the N70,000 largess. It is very important to clarify that in as much as the corps members are not within the labour bracket, they are not fully employed under the civil service rule or under the NLC standard wages. They are only collecting an allowance, and allowance is different from wages and salaries.

"The only appeal is that that allowance can be increased to meet the N70,000. Even whatever amount they’re given, if not for the N70,000, N100,000 should have been the best bet for the corps members because they have a lot to meet when it comes to their months' activities.

"The allawee is just to sustain them to galvanise their focus and sustain their delivery to the nation’s service. Importantly, the majority of them, especially those who fell within the election period, are only paid additional allowances to cover up. If they can be paid additional allowances during the electioneering period, if they have special assignments during the course of service, a special increment should be granted to them as part of their commitment to service."

Source: Legit.ng