NYSC cancels August CDS, biometric clearance over planned protest

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of all activities for corps members across the country in August 2024

The monthly clearance and weekly community development services (CDS) for NYSC members were postponed over planned nationwide hunger protests

NYSC disclosed that the date for the presumption of the all corps members activities will be communicated in due course

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has postponed monthly clearance and weekly community development services (CDS) for serving corps members over planned nationwide protests.

The “End Bad Governance in Nigeria” protest against hunger and economic hardship is scheduled to hold from August 1 to 10.

NYSC says the date for the presumption of these activities will be communicated in due course Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The postponement of all NYSC activities was contained in a memo sent to State Coordinators, Local Government Inspectors (LGIs), and Zonal Inspectors (ZIs) across the 36 states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Nation, corps members are directed not to wear their uniforms for any reason this week.

The memo disclosed that NYSC does not tolerate corps members from participating in protests that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the country.

“In furtherance to our earlier memo reminding corps members of the scheme’s policy prohibiting participation in any form of protest, all corps members are informed that biometric clearance and CDS activities are suspended with immediate effect. The date for the presumption of these activities will be communicated in due course.”

Why NYSC members can't be part of protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NYSC warned corps members against taking part in the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1 to 10.

Yetunde Baderinwa, the Lagos coordinator of the service, said any corps member caught participating in the protest would be dealt with according to the laid down rules of the NYSC.

According to Baderinwa, the NYSC scheme is designed to unite Nigerians and members participating in the protest will be going against the mission of the NYSC. The NYSC emphasizes that engaging in such activities contradicts its mission to propagate national unity.

Source: Legit.ng