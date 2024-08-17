The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has been accused of mobilising a bread seller who did not attend the institution for service

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, made this known in a statement

The NYSC boss some bad eggs generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates to enable them to serve

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has narrated how the University of Calabar (UNICAL) mobilised a bread seller who did not attend the institution for service.

The DG of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, said the bread seller was one of the 54 “graduates” fraudulently mobilised for the scheme.

The NYSC boss said the bad eggs generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates Photo credit: UNICAL/@officialnyscng

Source: UGC

Legit.ng recalls that NYSC had cancelled certificates of 101 UNICAL graduates for being fraudulently mobilised for service.

Ahmed said that another 19 candidates who initially registered online for mobilisation have been prevented from service, while four certificates of national service for other culprits were not produced by the scheme.

“This is in addition to the earlier 101 certificates that were recently voided by the scheme, making a total of 178”

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa in Abuja on Saturday, August 17.

The statement was shared via the NYSC Facebook page.

The NYSC DG said the bad eggs in the federal government-owned institution generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates.

Ahmed commended the UNICAL Vice-Chancellor, Professor Florence Obi for hinting the scheme on the mobilisation of unqualified graduates from her institution.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar came here to report that she observed some names appeared on the institution’s list and they ought not to have been there.

“She checked the list the school gave us and I told her that their certificates would be invalidated.

“Previously, a bread seller was mobilized on the graduation list from the same institution.”

NYSC releases amount for late collection of certificates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NYSC sent an important message to Nigerians who are yet to claim their certificates.

The scheme released a new list of amounts for the late collection of unclaimed certificates of national service.

The payment for the collection of unclaimed certificates ranges from N5,000 to N20,000 depending on the years.

Source: Legit.ng