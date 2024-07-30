A female corper reported for duty at her place of primary assignment (PPA) and was gifted a new iPhone

The excited female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member took to social media to show off the phone gift

Many people were shocked that a PPA could give a corps member such a gift and begged her to name where she was posted

A corper serving in Lagos state has caused a stir on social media over the new iPhone her PPA gave her.

In a video, the NYSC member expressed surprise and amazement at being welcomed with such a pleasant package.

@oluwadunsin_a unboxed the new iPhone for netizens to see. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"I su.ck at unboxing 🥹NYSC thank you oo🥳🫶🏾 I was pleasantly surprised."

She, however, kept mum on the identity of her PPA.

Netizens wanted to know her PPA

thelasttargaeryan said:

"Stop gate keeping the company."

Isioma said:

"Nice!❤️Let me guess your role at your PPA, Social media manager? Or content creator?😁"

lizzy2cute said:

"How many times do you go in a week? mean your ppa?"

ImyourMOONSTONE💎 said:

"It might be her man’s company or her dads."

Momo💜 said:

"Which company abeg?"

tife_rayy said:

"God when o."

Goodness Jerry303 said:

"Please which state and what company if you don't mind.

"Are they still accepting?"

Cookie's Tastes said:

"Please will the accept corp members by October, na that time I wan go camp."

dee_dee072 said:

"God wey give you this kind ppa go do am for me too."

