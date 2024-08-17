Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has directed a reduction in the size of Nigeria’s official delegation to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York, United States.

This directive was disclosed by Tinubu's chief of staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday night, August 17, in Abuja, during a one-day retreat organised by the state house management for heads of government agencies under its supervision.

Tinubu favours reduction in cost of governance

Addressing participants at the retreat, the CoS said the decision to streamline Nigeria’s delegation to the 79th session of UNGA slated for September is part of the administration's commitment to ensure prudent management of resources and reduce the cost of governance.

Gbajabiamila said:

"'I just discussed with the President this afternoon. In the next few weeks, we are going to see a test of this policy during UNGA in New York.

''During recent protests, there were talks about reduction in cost of governance. Everyone is waiting to see if Nigeria, as in the past, will send the ‘largest delegation’ to UNGA.

''From experience, we know that some individuals use the opportunity of such international meetings to go about their personal businesses.

''I have received a directive from Mr. President that this time, we will be strict. If you have no business at the UN general assembly, do not step foot in America, and this is a directive from Mr. President."

International events: Past criticism towards Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu faced a huge backlash in 2023 over the high number of Nigerian delegations to the United Nations (UN) climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The FG responded, saying the over 1,400 Nigerian representation is very much in line “with our status as Africa’s leading sovereign voice and player in climate action”.

During the campaigns – ahead of the February 25, 2023 elections – Tinubu pledged efficient use of resources should he win the presidency.

