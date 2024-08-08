DSS Takes Action as Protesters Fly Russia Flag in Northern Nigeria, ‘7 Polish Nationals Under Probe’
- The DSS has said those behind the raising of Russian flags during the ongoing hunger protests will be probed
- Legit.ng reports that protesters started waving foreign flags in Kano on August 1, the first day of the protest
- Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, stated that the agency is already investigating seven citizens of Poland arrested in Kano state
FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the probe of the seven Polish nationals concerning the flying of Russian flags in the northern part of Nigeria during the ongoing protests against hardship.
As reported by Channels Television, Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, said the action was in line with democratic principles.
The DSS’ mouthpiece addressed Joanna Tarnawska, the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, at a briefing with the diplomatic corps in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 7.
The Cable quoted Afunanya as saying:
“Seven persons were picked up from Kano because of where they were found during the protest and display of foreign flag in Kano two days ago.
“As a responsible security organisation, we owe it an obligation to do some verification and ascertain basic reasons and circumstances for some cases.
“They were picked by security enforcement because of where they were when the incident happened. It is not a targeted operation.”
The DSS official added:
“We plead that you (Tarnawska) do not offer your country to some persons who may be deviant or have a terrorist inclination in today’s global pursuit.”
Russia flag-waving in Nigeria: Security expert reacts
Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Mucahid Durmaz, a senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm, said the scenes in northern Nigeria do not depict support for Russia.
According to the security expert, people are not just happy with the ruling government in Nigeria. He, however, noted that there was no ulterior motive.
Reuters quoted Durmaz as saying:
"The Russian flags that appeared during the protests in northern states, and the calls for a military coup, reflect discontent over the government's policies rather than showcasing support for a Russia-backed military government.”
Russian flag: Police make arrests
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police in Kano disclosed the arrest of several foreign nationals suspected of sponsoring the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest in the state.
Salman Dogo, the state's commissioner of police, announced the development following his meeting with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.
