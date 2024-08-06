Prof. Bola Akinterinwa revealed that the individuals waving Russian flags during the recent hardship protests in Kano are mostly from Niger

Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, a former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), has revealed that the individuals waving Russian flags during the recent nationwide hardship protests in Kano are primarily Nigeriens.

He explained that these foreign demonstrators used the Russian flag to express their dissatisfaction with the stance of the Nigerian government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is led by President Bola Tinubu, regarding the military coup in Niger.

The display of the Russian flag, which began on Thursday, July 25, intensified on Monday, August 5, in Kano.

This, however, prompted a crackdown on those behind the action, TheCable reported.

Among those arrested was an individual suspected of producing the flags.

As reported by Daily Trust, Prof. Akinterinwa suggested that the flag waving was a signal to the Nigerian government to be more vigilant and responsive.

He said:

“Those who are carrying the Russian flag, what does it mean to them? I’m not sure they know anything beyond the fact that they are supporting Russia rather than the West. Are the carriers Nigerians from Kano?

"My position is that, far from it, they are not likely to be Nigerians. It is only when you consider them Nigerians that you can seriously be more concerned about the implications."

Russian flag could be a warning - Diplomat

Reacting further, he advised Tinubu to be more conscious, saying:

“By implication, they (Israelis) are saying anywhere you find Russia, we can go there and attack. If people are carrying Russian flags in Nigeria, we can expect the anger of the Ukrainian government as well, the same way Israel is attacking its enemies anywhere in the world. So, we need to tread more cautiously."

Nigeria sitting on keg of gun powder

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over youths’ restiveness caused by unemployment.

Obasanjo made the statement during an interview with the Financial Times monitored by Channels Television and warned that Nigeria might be sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

