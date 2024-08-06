Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos high court in Igbosere has extended a previous directive limiting demonstrators in Lagos to the Freedom and Peace Park within Ketu and Ojota areas of the state.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Justice S.I. Sonaike issued the order following an application by the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), for an extension order, having complied with the pre-action protocols for preemptive remedies ordered last week by another vacation judge, Justice Emmanuel Ogundare.

Channels Television also noted the update.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng