Hunger Protest Day 4: Tinubu Addresses Nigerians, Other Events
The hunger protest in Nigeria has entered its fourth day. President Bola Tinubu is expected to address the nation, and concerns about foreign interference emerged following some protesters' raising of the Russian flag in the country.
Some prominent Nigerians, including a former general and ex-diplomats, have expressed concern after protesters at the #EndBadGovernance demonstration were seen waving the Russian flag. They warned that this could be a sign of foreign interference and urged both Nigerians and the government to be vigilant against external influences that could compromise national security and sovereignty.
Source: Legit.ng
