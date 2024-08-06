Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ojota, Lagos state - The organisers of the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest have suspended the demonstration in Lagos state.

One of the protest organisers in the state, Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto, said the protest was suspended to evaluate the progress of the exercise and re-strategise.

Organisers said the protest was suspended to evaluate the progress of the exercise and re-strategise. Photo credit: @IbkSports

Source: Twitter

Soweto, however, said protesters would not succumb to threats from any security operatives.

According to Daily Trust, Soweto stated this while reacting to Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade’s statement that protest had been outlawed in any part of the state.

He explained that the break did not mean the protest had been called off in the state.

Soweto disclosed that the decision to suspend the protest for a day was taken on Monday, August 5 at the protest ground.

“The constitution allows for peaceful protest. We decided to take the day off to enable us to access progress and to also restrategize. We won’t bow to any idle threat. We will make the announcement as to what is next before the close of work today.”

Source: Legit.ng