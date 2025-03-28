Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the RCCG, has denounced AI-generated videos falsely associating him with drug promotions and scholarship offers

The cleric warned the public about these misleading videos and urged people not to engage with or share them

In a statement, Adeboye confirmed that authorities are taking action against those behind the fraudulent campaigns on social media

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has broken his silence on a series of AI-generated videos falsely linking him to drug promotions and scholarship offers.

The cleric denounced the videos circulating on social media and described them as misleading.

The AI-generated videos, have been widely circulated on social media, deceiving many by falsely linking Pastor Adeboye to promotions he has no involvement with.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 26, Pastor Adeboye clarified his lack of involvement with the promotions.

The man of God also shared links of the social media pages promoting the AI generated videos.

Speaking further, Pastor Adeboye also urged the public to report the false promotions.

"FAKE A.I Generated Content

I have been made aware of disturbing AI-generated videos circulating online, falsely advertising certain drugs and scholarships that are intended to deceive and mislead people. These videos are NOT from me, and I want to make it clear that I have no involvement in such promotions.

“I urge all of you, my dear brothers and sisters in Christ, to be vigilant and not fall for these fraudulent schemes. They are designed to exploit your trust for selfish gain. Please do not share or engage with these posts. I encourage you to report these fake accounts and videos immediately on all social media platforms.”

As reported by The Guardian, Pastor Adeboye also noted that action is being taken against those responsible, stressing that the RCCG will not allow God’s name to be used in vain for such wickedness.

Adeboye said:

“These malicious acts by ‘Africa Health Centre’ and ‘Church-Funded Scholarships’ are being dealt with already by the relevant authorities.

“Let us continue to stay in the truth, walk in love, and remain focused on the genuine work of the Kingdom.”

