A Nigerian man has shared his WhatsApp conversation with a 19-year-old girl who spoke about her romantic interest

In the chat, the girl mentioned the kind of things that she needed from any man who would be romantically involved with her

Social media users who came across the chat on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A 19-year-old Nigerian girl has been dragged online after speaking about her relationship expectations.

The young girl's WhatsApp conversation, which was shared publicly, revealed her desire for a romantic partner who would lavish her with attention, gifts, and financial support.

19-year-old girl mentions desires from future boyfriend

The chat was shared by @dat_boy_bob on X, who also mentioned the girl's age in his post.

In the conversation, the girl outlined her ideal relationship, where her partner would cater to her every need, surprise her with gifts, and provide for her financially.

She expressed frustration at having to ask for things repeatedly, implying that she sought a partner who would anticipate and meet her needs without hesitation.

In her words:

"Relationship wey I dey find na person wey go dey nurse me like him pikin. Babe I got you this. Babe check your account. Babe I get you that. Babe are you hungry? Babe take it, use it to buy chocolate. Use it to buy ice cream. Babe do you like it? Unexpected gift, money, plenty things. Wetin I still con dey find up and down? But my wahala too much. You fit give me in the morning make I still ask again for night."

The girl's comments drew widespread criticism, with many accusing her of viewing relationships as a means to achieve financial security or escape poverty.

Others felt that her expectations were unrealistic and that she was prioritising material comforts over emotional connection and mutual respect.

"This is a 19 year old girl by the way," the caption read.

Reactions as 19-year-old girl speaks about relationship

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Lenin Park said:

"Once you have a disappearing message turned on, it's a red flag."

Sattar said:

"Bro, nah so I carry one girl reach there for snap too. I let ham know say if she continue like this, to see person wey go marry her go hard. Even if she see, dem go divorce under a year."

Leckzy said:

"Na does snap girl worst imagine I get to know one Werey for that app, we exchanged contact just to talk to her normal n not like snap girls, d second day she need money to eat stylishly I wanted to deny but playing along I gave her 5k, d 3rd day she’s sad ask why?"

Horlah said:

"A 19 years old girl in our school chat dey boast of 60k skincare a month. Person wey no dey work oo. Na some guys dey cause am."

Dapo Amoo wrote:

"When I talk say men are the weapon fashioned against men, she clearly said some people dey do am. Who are the some the dodoyos."

Kfitz added:

"One paste her account for me. After few talks, I tell am say, we don't do that here, she compose."

