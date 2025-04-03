The naira has appreciated against the dollar for two straight weeks, trading at a high of N1,531.25 per dollar

The local currency’s rally against the dollar came amid CBN’s reported net FX reserve increase of $23.11 billion, the highest in three years

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the naira appreciated again to N1,534 per dollar from N1,537 it traded the previous day

The naira climbed to its highest against the dollar in two weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported a net forex reserve increase of $23.11 billion, the highest in three years.

The naira rallied at a one-week high of N1,531.25 per dollar on Monday, March 31, 2025, representing a 0.4% or N5.57 gain from N1,536 on Friday, March 28, 2025.

CBN reports highest FX reserve gain in 3 years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, that it achieved an improvement in its net FX reserve (NFER) at $23.11 billion in 2024.

According to a statement from the apex bank, the NFER amount was the highest level of FX accruals in three years, relative to $3.99 billion in 2023, $8.19 billion in 2022, and $14.59 billion in 2021.

CBN governor explains why reserves grew

The earnings show an improvement in Nigeria’s external liquidity, reduced short-term obligations, and increased investor confidence.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves also rose to $40.19 billion in the review period, relative to $33.22 billion in 2023.

The CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, declared that the improved net FX reserves were due to deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying a solid foundation for long-term stability.

According to Cardoso, the bank remains focused on sustaining the progress via transparency, discipline and market-centric reforms.

NFER is regarded as a more authentic indicator of foreign exchange defence available to meet immediate external obligations.

CBN’s policies contribute to external reserves' growth

The increase shows a combination of measures by the CBN to reduce short-term FX liabilities such as swaps and forward obligations.

The boost was also due to policy reforms by the CBN to rebuild confidence in the FX market, increase forex buffers and improve FX inflows.

Naira appreciates in all markets

Meanwhile, the naira climbed again on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, closing at N1,534 from N1,357.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) shows that currency dealers quoted the naira at a high of N1,535 and a low of N1,525 per dollar.

However, the local currency remained stable in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market, also known as the black market, trading at N1,560 for four days.

