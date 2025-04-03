Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, a Biochemistry graduate, was announced as the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session with an outstanding CGPA of 4.93

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, shared this during a press briefing to launch the 28th Convocation ceremony, which will celebrate over 11,000 graduates

The event will also honour distinguished individuals and highlight LASU's achievements under Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s administration

Miss Isioma Sybil Nwosu, from the Department of Biochemistry, was announced as the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

With an impressive CGPA of 4.93, her achievement was highlighted during a press briefing by the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, on April 3, 2025, marking the start of activities for the university's 28th Convocation ceremony.

Biochemistry Graduate Announced Overall Best-Graduating Student of Lagos State University

Source: Getty Images

Prof. Olatunji-Bello praised LASU's commitment to producing graduates equipped to contribute to both national and global progress.

Convocation highlights and student achievements

The Convocation ceremony includes pre-convocation events such as sports competitions, religious services, and cultural festivities, leading up to the official award ceremonies.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello revealed that 8,711 students graduated with first degrees this year, including 192 first-class honours recipients.

An additional 2,235 students earned postgraduate degrees, ranging from diplomas to doctoral honours. Miss Nwosu’s accomplishment stands out as a symbol of LASU's dedication to academic excellence.

Honours and institutional milestones

The ceremony will also celebrate distinguished contributions, with honorary doctorate degrees awarded to Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd.) and Otunba Olufemi Olusegun Pedro.

Prof. Joseph Abayomi Olagunju will be elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor. Prof. Olatunji-Bello highlighted achievements under her leadership, including successful accreditation of 43 courses and LASU's ranking as the best state university in Nigeria, as recognised by the 2024 UI Greenmetrics World University ranking.

About Lagos State University

Lagos State University (LASU) is a renowned public university located in Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria. Established in 1983, it offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes across diverse fields, including sciences, arts, and social sciences.

LASU is celebrated for its commitment to academic excellence and producing market-ready graduates. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, LASU has achieved remarkable milestones, including accreditation of 43 courses by the National Universities Commission and recognition as the best state university in Nigeria.

The institution also fosters global collaborations and ranks as a leading university in Sub-Saharan Africa, reflecting its academic and societal impact.

LASU to graduate 153 first-class students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, is set to celebrate its 27th convocation with the graduation of 153 students achieving First Class honours, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The announcement was made during a news conference in Lagos, which marked the beginning of the convocation activities scheduled from May 30 to June 6.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello revealed that a total of 8,670 students will graduate with first degrees this year. Among these, 3,029 students will receive second-class upper division honors, 715 will be awarded second-class lower division, 228 will graduate with a pass, and 195 will receive non-classified degrees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng