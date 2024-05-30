Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Aba, Abia state - Gunmen have killed three soldiers of the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion have been feared killed in Aba, Abia state.

The attack took place in the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area on Thursday, May 30.

The gunmen also took away guns belonging to the soldiers. Note: Photo used only for illustration purpose Photo credit: Nigerian Army

As reported by The Nation, the gunmen also took away guns belonging to the soldiers in a black coloured SUV.

The masked gunmen burnt the soldiers’ patrol van and the outpost before leaving.

It was gathered that the military aircraft was sighted hovering around the city centre.

According to SaharaReporters, a video of the incident captured no fewer than nine gunmen shooting and chasing soldiers at a junction. The gunmen, who dressed in war gear drove in a convoy of SUVs.

The Army spokesperson in 14 Brigade Command in Ohafia, Abia State, Lt. Prince Innocent Omale, confirmed the attack.

"We got the information and we are preparing to go there as we speak. I cannot tell you whether anybody was killed or not until we get there and ascertain what happened and how it happened. But our men are moving there right now."

