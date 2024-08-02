BREAKING: Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination For US Election
United States Vice-President Kamala Harris has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination in November’s showdown against Republican candidate, Donald Trump.
Harris secured the nomination after passing the threshold in a vote of party delegates on Friday, August 2.
As reported by BBC, Harris made this known during a Democratic party-sponsored livestream phone call.
“I am honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"Your dedication cannot be overstated. Your dedication to our country. I know we all feel this way so strongly. We love our country, we believe in the promise of America, and that's what this campaign is about."
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.