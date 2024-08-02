United States Vice-President Kamala Harris has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination in November’s showdown against Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Harris secured the nomination after passing the threshold in a vote of party delegates on Friday, August 2.

Harris made this known during a Democratic party-sponsored livestream phone call. Photo credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

As reported by BBC, Harris made this known during a Democratic party-sponsored livestream phone call.

“I am honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States.”

"Your dedication cannot be overstated. Your dedication to our country. I know we all feel this way so strongly. We love our country, we believe in the promise of America, and that's what this campaign is about."

