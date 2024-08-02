Primate Elijah Ayodele has explained how President Bola Tinubu's appointees are working against his vision while urging him not to joke with the hardship protesters

In a statement on Friday, the cleric disclosed that Nigerians decided to protest because of the incompetency of Tinubu's ministers, cabinet members and aides

Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, urged Tinubu to sack them all because they are problematic to his government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In the wake of the nationwide protests, the Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack his ministers and aides because they are problematic for his government.

Primate Elijah Ayodele discloses solution to Nigeria's hardship. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele to Tinubu: "Sack ministers, aides, they are your problem"

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the ongoing protest is not because of Tinubu alone but because the incompetency of his ministers and aides contributed greatly to the protest.

As reported by PM News, the cleric stated that the country is bleeding, and all Tinubu needs to do is reduce the price of foodstuffs, petrol, and power to stop Nigerians from complaining.

Ayodele: "Country will collapse"

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele warned that if the protest continues, the country would collapse.

He also noted that the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio is a problem of President Tinubu.

Ayodele said:

“The country is bleeding, he should reduce the price of foodstuff, power and petrol and he will see that people will not bother about anything. They are mocking his government and his ministers are not even helping him. Even the senate president is a problem to his administration because he doesn’t coordinate well if not, there shouldn’t be anything like protest.

‘’If this protest continues, it will spoil the betterment of the government, all he needs to improve is light, fuel and food, but he is not listening. I think there is something in that seat of power that makes these presidents deaf. It’s as if there is a force hovering over the country. If this gets to 10 days. The country will collapse. Do not joke with these people.’’

The prophet, who had foretold the current economic hardship stated that the bad of this government can be turned around for good if the government listens to instructions.

