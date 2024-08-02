One of the protesters of the end bad government and hunger in Nigeria had a moment to speak on the first day of the peaceful demonstration

A video of his lamentations over his inability to meet an urgent need of his son went viral and got many sharing opinions

In reaction, Nigerians contributed N1.8 million for the man to help his son realise his dreams of becoming a programmer

In a significant but surprising move, Nigerians raised N1.8 million for a protester whose son dreams of becoming a programmer.

Ogwu Chijioke received N1.8m to fulfil his son’s dream of becoming a programmer. Photo credit: Ogwu Chijioke

Source: Twitter

Ogwu Chijioke was one of the hundreds of protesters who trooped to the streets in Lagos State on Thursday to join the nationwide #EndBadGovernance demonstrations over the country’s harsh economic conditions.

As reported by Channels TV, the protester was interviewed at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, and he narrated his struggles in making his son’s dreams of becoming a programmer a reality.

Chijioke, expressing deep personal sacrifice, stated

“I’d rather die on the streets than let my son’s future go to waste. I know I may not have security in Nigeria, but my son’s future will not waste.”

Nigerians raised funds for protester's son

Moments later, his video went viral, prompting a surge of support on social media, Vanguard reported.

Prominent Figure Morris Monye, known on X, remarked, “You can feel the passion in his soul. He’s lost hope for himself but not for his son. This is why he is protesting.”

Monye later called for action, seeking to locate Chijioke to facilitate the fundraising effort.

The campaign to support Goodluck’s game programming education quickly gained momentum, achieving its N1.8 million goal within hours.

Chijioke has since expressed deep gratitude for the generous response from fellow Nigerians in supporting his child’s future.

@Morris_Monye in a post shared on his X page confirmed the total funds raised for Chijioke and shared further details.

He tweeted:

N1.8m raised.

Money complete.

@Wizarab10 @MrMekzy_

This crowdfunding is now over.

Thank you all for your benevolence. ❤️

Watch the man's video below;

