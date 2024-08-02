A nursing mother has vowed to remain on the streets until the federal government addresses the demands of the protesters

Suwaiba Abdullahi, one of the protesters in Abuja, said although she was arrested and released yet, she won't back down from the demonstration

She shared her struggle of being a widow and a nursing mother and appealed to President Tinubu to address the plight of the ordinary Nigerians, saying "There is hunger in the country"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Friday, August 2, protesters returned to the streets of Abuja to demand an end to insecurity and economic hardship.

Suwaiba Abdullahi, one of the protesters in Abuja as listed two issues Tinubu should address urgently. Photo credit: Suwaiba Abdullahi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Friday crowd in Abuja was much smaller than Thursday when hundreds of protesters expressed their grievances about the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the peaceful demonstration began on Thursday, August 1, but turned violent in states such as Kano, Gombe, Yobe, Abuja and Niger .

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, the protest organisers christened this the “#10daysofrage” demonstration.

However, protests were not recorded in some states, such as Ekiti, Ondo and most of the southeastern states of the country.

Widow to Tinubu: “Address hunger, insecurity”

In an interview with Premium Times at the stadium on Friday, Suwaiba Abdullahi, one of the protesters, said she is “willing to sacrifice her life for the protests until the authorities listen to their pleas.”

Mrs. Abdullahi disclosed that her husband was killed recently in the northern part of the country and life has been so “miserable ever since.”

The widow, who is a nursing mother, said she was arrested on Thursday, but she remained “undeterred”, which is why she returned to the protests shortly after regaining freedom.

“I am ready to die,” Ms Abdullahi continued, calling on the president to address “hunger and insecurity in the country.”

Read more on nationwide protest:

Police disperse youths attempting to break Kano store

Legit.ng earlier reported that some youths attempted to break into a two-storey building housing Sadaraki Stores along Zoo Road in Kano state during the ongoing hardship protests.

Operatives of the Kano state police command quickly moved in and dispersed the angry youths from gaining entrance into the store.

The angry youths, however, succeeded in destroying the windows of the building before the arrival of security operatives.

Source: Legit.ng